Congress alleges ‘cash for posts’ scam, releases audio clip

Addressing a press meet here on Saturday, the Congress leader said it is evident that scams persist in the recruitment of PSIs, KPTCL and teachers.

18th September 2022

KPCC spokesperson M Lakshman (left) at a press meet in Mysuru on Saturday

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Revealing a series of documents to prove scams in recruitment processes of various posts to the state government, KPCC spokesperson M Lakshman on Saturday released an audio clip of a police sub-inspector talking to a potential FDA aspirant, promising him to get the post for Rs 10 lakh.

Addressing a press meet here on Saturday, the Congress leader said it is evident that scams persist in the recruitment of PSIs, KPTCL and teachers. “Now, another scam seems to have revealed itself, as a woman PSI working at a police station in Mysuru, has assured to get an FDA aspirant a desired posting. She had demanded Rs 20 lakh for this and there is also evidence of transfer of funds in this regard,” alleged Lakshman, releasing a 30-minute audio clip and bank transaction details.

He further alleged that there was a nexus, and many officials, like the said PSI, were working in each district to handle such cases, and the government and ministers were hand-in-glove with them.On the occasion, Congress leaders released a rate card alleging that during the current government, crores of rupees are also being taken for transfer of Deputy Commissioners and SPs in every district.

