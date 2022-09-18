Home States Karnataka

Gadag: Students skip school, gherao gram panchayat office against bad roads

The incident happened on Thursday, but only came to light after some villagers shared videos and images of the protest on social media.

Published: 18th September 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

(Right) School students sit in protest in front of the gram panchayat office in Gojanur, Gadag district, after their bus got stranded on a damaged road (left)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: As a bus was stranded due to a flash flood at Gojanur village in the district, school children, who have been fed up with bad road conditions, appeared at the Gram Panchayat office to stage a protest instead of going to their school. The incident happened on Thursday, but only came to light after some villagers shared videos and images of the protest on social media.

The road condition at the village has turned bad following heavy rain over the last two weeks. The children resorted to a protest against the inept approach of the GP office. This move by students of primary and high schools has surprised the villagers. A large number of students from Shettikere, Chennapattana, Akkigunda and surrounding villages come to Government Primary and High School at Gojanur.

As the water level of the flooding stream has receded, bus services were resumed on Thursday. But, the bus got stuck and students realised that the only option to reach the school was by walking 2 km to the school. Instead, the children decided to go to the GP office and staged a protest demanding immediate road repairs. The GP staff convinced them that the roads were damaged due to the rain and sent them to school. Villagers and farmers of Gojanur helped the bus to go across the stream and mud.

A student said, “We were going to school with heavy bags, lunch boxes, and water bottles. A senior person, asked us to follow and stage a protest in front of the GP and demand road repairs. We all went with him and staged a protest. The road has been in bad condition for many days”.

A GP member from Gojanur said, “The road has been damaged due to heavy rain and we have also brought this to the notice of the Tahsildar and we will repair it once the rain stops.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gadag
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp