Gadag: Students skip school, gherao gram panchayat office against bad roads

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: As a bus was stranded due to a flash flood at Gojanur village in the district, school children, who have been fed up with bad road conditions, appeared at the Gram Panchayat office to stage a protest instead of going to their school. The incident happened on Thursday, but only came to light after some villagers shared videos and images of the protest on social media.

The road condition at the village has turned bad following heavy rain over the last two weeks. The children resorted to a protest against the inept approach of the GP office. This move by students of primary and high schools has surprised the villagers. A large number of students from Shettikere, Chennapattana, Akkigunda and surrounding villages come to Government Primary and High School at Gojanur.

As the water level of the flooding stream has receded, bus services were resumed on Thursday. But, the bus got stuck and students realised that the only option to reach the school was by walking 2 km to the school. Instead, the children decided to go to the GP office and staged a protest demanding immediate road repairs. The GP staff convinced them that the roads were damaged due to the rain and sent them to school. Villagers and farmers of Gojanur helped the bus to go across the stream and mud.

A student said, “We were going to school with heavy bags, lunch boxes, and water bottles. A senior person, asked us to follow and stage a protest in front of the GP and demand road repairs. We all went with him and staged a protest. The road has been in bad condition for many days”.

A GP member from Gojanur said, “The road has been damaged due to heavy rain and we have also brought this to the notice of the Tahsildar and we will repair it once the rain stops.”

