Kalyana Karnataka will get Rs 5,000 crore grant in next budget: Bommai

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the state government will reserve Rs 5,000 crore in next year’s budget, for the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region. Inaugurating the Kalyana Karnataka Amrit Mahotsava here on Saturday, the CM informed that the Centre is expected to announce the establishment of a textile park in Kalaburagi soon, for which he would be laying the foundation.

Bommai added that he had requested the Union Government to sanction an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for Raichur district as well, while the construction of a Jayadeva Hospital branch in Kalaburagi is in progress, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be requested to inaugurate it.

Bommai said that last year, he had promised to provide a grant of Rs 3,000 crore, and he had kept up his word by providing the grant this year to KKRDB, and he has also approved the action plan for taking up development work. He stated that all government schools in Kalyana Karnataka will get toilets by August 15 next year.

Questions Congress

Meanwhile, the chief minister remembered late Vaijinath Patil for bringing awareness on the need to put pressure on the government for amending Article 271 J of the Constitution. He also remembered Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who successfully managed to get an Amendment to the Article in Parliament, when he was a Union minister. “But what happened after that,” he questioned.

The Congress ruled the state for five years after the Amendment to Article 371 J, but has failed to release much grants to KKRDB, he alleged, further slamming the grand old party for the unemployment during its rule. “Simply making an amendment is not sufficient, it should be implemented. Our BJP government is implementing it,” he claimed, while promising to fill up vacant teacher posts.n Bommai said that Kalyana Karnataka is close to his heart, and he will do everything possible for its development.

BIDAR-BALLARI ROAD TO BECOME 4-LANE EXPRESSWAY: CM

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that the existing Bidar-Ballari Road will be turned into a four-lane express highway. Speaking after an event here on Saturday, he said that the proposed express highway will play a vital role in improving road connectivity in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Steps have been initiated to build airports in Raichur and Ballari. With assistance from the Centre, a Ring Road has been proposed covering Yadgir, Raichur and Kalaburagi, he said. Stating that more encouragement is being given to set up industries in this region, Bommai said the Union Government has decided to set up a textile park in Kalaburagi, and the state government has also resolved to establish textile parks in Raichur and Vijayapura, which will create around 25,000 jobs.

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the state government will reserve Rs 5,000 crore in next year’s budget, for the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region. Inaugurating the Kalyana Karnataka Amrit Mahotsava here on Saturday, the CM informed that the Centre is expected to announce the establishment of a textile park in Kalaburagi soon, for which he would be laying the foundation. Bommai added that he had requested the Union Government to sanction an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for Raichur district as well, while the construction of a Jayadeva Hospital branch in Kalaburagi is in progress, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be requested to inaugurate it. Bommai said that last year, he had promised to provide a grant of Rs 3,000 crore, and he had kept up his word by providing the grant this year to KKRDB, and he has also approved the action plan for taking up development work. He stated that all government schools in Kalyana Karnataka will get toilets by August 15 next year. Questions Congress Meanwhile, the chief minister remembered late Vaijinath Patil for bringing awareness on the need to put pressure on the government for amending Article 271 J of the Constitution. He also remembered Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who successfully managed to get an Amendment to the Article in Parliament, when he was a Union minister. “But what happened after that,” he questioned. The Congress ruled the state for five years after the Amendment to Article 371 J, but has failed to release much grants to KKRDB, he alleged, further slamming the grand old party for the unemployment during its rule. “Simply making an amendment is not sufficient, it should be implemented. Our BJP government is implementing it,” he claimed, while promising to fill up vacant teacher posts.n Bommai said that Kalyana Karnataka is close to his heart, and he will do everything possible for its development. BIDAR-BALLARI ROAD TO BECOME 4-LANE EXPRESSWAY: CM KALABURAGI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that the existing Bidar-Ballari Road will be turned into a four-lane express highway. Speaking after an event here on Saturday, he said that the proposed express highway will play a vital role in improving road connectivity in the Kalyana Karnataka region. Steps have been initiated to build airports in Raichur and Ballari. With assistance from the Centre, a Ring Road has been proposed covering Yadgir, Raichur and Kalaburagi, he said. Stating that more encouragement is being given to set up industries in this region, Bommai said the Union Government has decided to set up a textile park in Kalaburagi, and the state government has also resolved to establish textile parks in Raichur and Vijayapura, which will create around 25,000 jobs.