Keep interest of farmers in mind during survey: Govind Karjol

Published: 18th September 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 05:54 AM

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol .(File | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Belagavi district in-charge minister Govind Karjol on Saturday directed officials that interests of farmers must be kept in mind while conducting survey of crop damage, and action must be taken accordingly.

Addressing a meeting with officials here on Saturday, Karjol said that even after the joint survey, crop damage has been reported in some places, which should be included for compensation. With rain lashing the district in recent times, horticultural and agricultural fields in several places are completely destroyed.

Hence, Karjol instructed officials of the Agriculture and Horticulture Department to consider the said factors while conducting the survey. The recent heavy rain in the district has caused damage to the tune of Rs 400 crore. But as per NDRF guidelines, a report on damages of Rs 105 crore will be submitted. Karjol appreciated the adiministration for its quick and transparent survey of house damage, and also for depositing the compensation.

