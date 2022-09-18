Home States Karnataka

Rahul’s yatra has given us boost ahead of 2023 Assembly polls: DKS

He said there was a poor response to BJP’s Janaspandana yatra and empty chairs greeted the speakers.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar address the media on Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bengaluru on Sunday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

MYSURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Saturday said party senior leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has given a boost to the party to organise itself better ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. He said that over 10,000 party workers should join the yatra when Rahul comes to the doorsteps of the state. Party workers should register for the yatra and vow to spur the party from the grassroots level, he added.

Addressing Congress workers here ahead of the yatra, he said Congress by winning the South  Graduates’ constituency and Council elections has sent a strong message across the state. The party should continue the same tempo and this unity will help win all the seats in Mandya, he said.

Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called the previous Siddaramaiah dispensation a 10 per cent commission government, he said the contractors association has come out in the open to accuse the present BJP government of collecting 40 per cent commission.

Shivakumar said KPCC that planned the Mekedatu padayatra under the directions of Rahul plans to take out one more padayatra towards River Krishna. He said they have directed leaders from North Karnataka to work on the proposed padayatra.He said there was a poor response to BJP’s Janaspandana yatra and empty chairs greeted the speakers.

