Rs 300 crop input subsidy released: Bommai

KALABURAGI: The state government has released over Rs 300 crore as crop input subsidy in the last one week following large-scale damage to crops due to heavy rains in the month of July and August, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to press persons after inaugurating the newly-built office of Commissioner of Police at a cost of Rs 18.50 crore on Police Parade Ground here on Saturday, Bommai said the crop subsidy is released immediately after the receipt of the report from the deputy commissioners.

Hitherto, this process was taking years together but now once loss was uploaded in the software, the crop input subsidy was disbursed to farmers sooner. The government has increased crop input subsidy to Rs 13,600 from Rs 68,00 per hectare for dry farming, from Rs 13,000 to Rs 25,000 for irrigated land and to Rs 28,000 from Rs 18,000 for horticulture crop per hectare. This amount is much more than the crop input subsidy as specified under NDRF guidelines, he said.

UKP water distribution

Asked about not issuing gazette notification for the use of water allocated in Upper Krishna Project by Krishna Water Tribunal, the CM said that the matter was pending before the Supreme Court and two judges have recused themselves from this case.

