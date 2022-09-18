Services under various schemes reaching needy fast: Narayanaswamy

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: “The special impetus by the central government in implementing necessary services and social justice schemes is allowing these benefits to reach people in a swifter manner,” said A Narayanaswamy, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, here on Saturday.

He was taking part in the inauguration of distribution of various aids to specially-abled people under the Special Assistive Devices for Disabled Persons Scheme organised by the district administration, department of specially-abled and senior citizens welfare department.

He said, “Such programmes are being implemented swiftly across the country by the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (Alimco).” On the occasion, 1,020 specially-abled people were given aids like wheelchairs, calipers, hearing aids, rotators, artificial limbs, smart phones for visually challenged, smart canes and others.

MP BY Raghavendra said, “On the 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special programmes were organised in 72 different places in the country and one such is in Shivamogga. PM has ensured growth and development in many sectors in the country, allowing it to gain a reputation at the international level. Many development works have been taken up in the district, including roads, rail services and airport. In all, 4.5 lakh people in the district are direct beneficiaries of various central government schemes.”

MLC DS Arun said, “Various services offered by the central government have reached eligible beneficiaries.” MLC R Rudregowda thanked the PM and Raghavendra for reaching benefits to the needy people.

