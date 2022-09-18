ST Somashekar, MLAs roast officials over bad roads

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The 40 per cent commission charge on the BJP government continues to haunt the ministers. During the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) quarterly review meeting, District Minister ST Somashekar said the failure of officials in getting the works done from the contractors had led to the commission allegations against the government.

Somashekar vented his frustration against the officials during the KDP review meeting at ZP auditorium on Saturday when JDS MLA G T Devegowda said roads taken under PMGSY were in Chamundeshwari Constituency are in bad shape after the rainfall.

MLAs Anil Chikkamadhu and K Mahadeva too complained about bad roads in HD Kote, Periyapatna and Sargur taluks and negligence of officials to take up repair works. Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham intervened and directed officials to conduct a survey of the roads and submit a report in a week to take up repair works. However, when Devegowda asked the DC to issue notices to contractors who fail to take up repair work and blacklist them, Somashekar remarked that if PWD officials had made contractors work properly, the government would not have faced 40 per cent commission charges.

‘Houses demolished for ex-gratia’

While speaking on providing compensation for the damage to the properties due to rain, Somashekar said he has received several complaints regarding political leaders instigating people to pull down their houses to claim `5 lakh compensation for rain damages. “This act is denying compensation to genuine people who lost their houses in the rain and floods. Officials must conduct inspection of every damaged house and ensure compensation only to genuine victims,” he said.

However, the minister’s did not go down well with MLA K Mahadevu who said people will not demolish their houses for compensation. “Complaints will be made with malicious intentions. Give compensation as per the rules,” he said. Surprised by MLA’s reaction, Somashekar said he is not blaming Mahadevu or any other MLA, but made it on complaints he got.

MYSURU: The 40 per cent commission charge on the BJP government continues to haunt the ministers. During the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) quarterly review meeting, District Minister ST Somashekar said the failure of officials in getting the works done from the contractors had led to the commission allegations against the government. Somashekar vented his frustration against the officials during the KDP review meeting at ZP auditorium on Saturday when JDS MLA G T Devegowda said roads taken under PMGSY were in Chamundeshwari Constituency are in bad shape after the rainfall. MLAs Anil Chikkamadhu and K Mahadeva too complained about bad roads in HD Kote, Periyapatna and Sargur taluks and negligence of officials to take up repair works. Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham intervened and directed officials to conduct a survey of the roads and submit a report in a week to take up repair works. However, when Devegowda asked the DC to issue notices to contractors who fail to take up repair work and blacklist them, Somashekar remarked that if PWD officials had made contractors work properly, the government would not have faced 40 per cent commission charges. ‘Houses demolished for ex-gratia’ While speaking on providing compensation for the damage to the properties due to rain, Somashekar said he has received several complaints regarding political leaders instigating people to pull down their houses to claim `5 lakh compensation for rain damages. “This act is denying compensation to genuine people who lost their houses in the rain and floods. Officials must conduct inspection of every damaged house and ensure compensation only to genuine victims,” he said. However, the minister’s did not go down well with MLA K Mahadevu who said people will not demolish their houses for compensation. “Complaints will be made with malicious intentions. Give compensation as per the rules,” he said. Surprised by MLA’s reaction, Somashekar said he is not blaming Mahadevu or any other MLA, but made it on complaints he got.