Two students go missing from Chitradurga mutt hostel

The complaint states that one of the students is 11 years old, while the other is 13. They did not return to the hostel after school.

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The Chitradurga Rural police have filed an FIR after two students, who were staying at Jayadeva Hostel of a prominent mutt, have gone missing since 8.20 am on September 8, 2022. The case has been registered based on a complaint filed by hostel warden Mallesha. The complaint states that one of the students is 11 years old, while the other is 13.

They did not return to the hostel after school. It was later found out that the students did not go to school, the complaint stated. Their parents were informed the same evening. The complaint was filed after the students did not return even after two to three days, it stated. 

