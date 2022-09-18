Home States Karnataka

VIMS ICU deaths were pre-planned: Director

Two patients, admitted in the ICU of VIMS, died on September 14 allegedly due to a power failure.

Published: 18th September 2022 05:40 AM

By Kiran Balannanavar

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: In a shocking revelation, Gangadar Gowda, Director of Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Science (VIMS) in Ballari has alleged that the deaths of two patients in the ICU were “premeditated” as part of a conspiracy to spoil the reputation of the institute and to get him removed from the post. Gowda said he is planning to lodge a complaint with the police in this regard.

Two patients, admitted in the ICU of VIMS, died on September 14 allegedly due to a power failure. However, confusion prevails over the number of deaths in the incident. Though the hospital administration claims two persons died, there are reports of deaths of four patients doing the rounds Gowda told TNSE, “I have proof in the form of audio clips.

I will soon file a complaint and fight it legally.” “As the probe panel members visited the hospital on Friday, I explained the sequence of events to them. I hope the truth will come out soon. If there is any lapse on my part, I am ready to face action”, he added. On September 14, there was a power outage at the hospital from 8 am to 11 am and the two patients who were on ventilators died due to a power failure. The deceased are Chettamma (36) and Husein (39).

On the same day, Chandramma (65) and Manoj Kumar (18) also died but the VIMS administration described them as natural deaths. Meanwhile, MLA Somashekhar Reddy slammed Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar for his alleged inaction in the episode. He said he had raised doubts over the appointment of Gowda as the director. “I was against Gowda’s appointment from day one. I will soon meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss the issue,” he added.

