BJP govt trying to turn Karnataka into school for Sangh Parivar: Kerala CM Pinarayi

By Express News Service

BAGEPALLI ( CHIKKABALLAPUR DIST) : The BJP government is trying to turn Karnataka into a school for the Sangh Parivar and that was the reason school textbooks promoting the Sangh ideology were printed in the state, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, here on Sunday.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan addresses

the CPI(M) meet in Bagepalli on Sunday

Attending a political convention of CPI(M), he lambasted central and state governments, saying the enthusiasm of the state government has led it to take some bad decisions. A big controversy has erupted over the exclusion of EV Ramasamy Periyar from the Class 10 Social Science textbook.

In the Social Science Part-1 textbook posted by the Karnataka Textbook Society, the new chapter 5 dealing with “Saamajika Mathu Dharmika Sudharana Chaluvaligalu” (social and religious reform movements) has been made concise. References to Periyar and Narayana Guru have been removed, he said.

The state government is trying to saffronise textbooks and impose a particular religion on young minds, he said. BJP, which came to power at the Centre in 2014, has been targeting the minorities from Day 1. In Karnataka too, a similar situation prevails.

The Sangh Parivar is now trying to promote Hindutva ideologies, he said. “Only CPI(M) can take the nation on the path of growth and only our party can sideline BJP and Sangh Parivar. In Kerala, CPI(M) put an end to religion politics, whereas in Karnataka, it is being encouraged,” he said.

BAGEPALLI ( CHIKKABALLAPUR DIST) : The BJP government is trying to turn Karnataka into a school for the Sangh Parivar and that was the reason school textbooks promoting the Sangh ideology were printed in the state, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, here on Sunday. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan addresses the CPI(M) meet in Bagepalli on Sunday Attending a political convention of CPI(M), he lambasted central and state governments, saying the enthusiasm of the state government has led it to take some bad decisions. A big controversy has erupted over the exclusion of EV Ramasamy Periyar from the Class 10 Social Science textbook. In the Social Science Part-1 textbook posted by the Karnataka Textbook Society, the new chapter 5 dealing with “Saamajika Mathu Dharmika Sudharana Chaluvaligalu” (social and religious reform movements) has been made concise. References to Periyar and Narayana Guru have been removed, he said. The state government is trying to saffronise textbooks and impose a particular religion on young minds, he said. BJP, which came to power at the Centre in 2014, has been targeting the minorities from Day 1. In Karnataka too, a similar situation prevails. The Sangh Parivar is now trying to promote Hindutva ideologies, he said. “Only CPI(M) can take the nation on the path of growth and only our party can sideline BJP and Sangh Parivar. In Kerala, CPI(M) put an end to religion politics, whereas in Karnataka, it is being encouraged,” he said.