Irked by barking, Karnataka businessman shoots dog

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Enraged with a dog barking at him persistently, a 45-year-old businessman shot and killed the canine with his air gun at Madagondanahalli in Doddaballapur on Saturday evening. He shot the dog five times, the police said.

The accused, Krishnappa (45), who owns a piggery, is absconding after the dog owner filed a complaint. He was walking around his farm around 4 pm when the dog, Rocky, started barking. An angry Krishnappa went inside the house, brought his air gun out and shot the dog, said the Doddaballapur Rural police.

The dog owner, Ashok, alerted the police. After the postmortem, the police registered an FIR under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and under IPC Section 429.

