Karnataka MLA Yatnal seeks panel to look after Murugha Mutt affairs

Yatnal also demanded that the Pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru step down from his position as chief of the mutt.

Published: 19th September 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (Photo | EPS)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA:  Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has written to the High Court Chief Justice and Chief Secretary of Government of Karnataka appealing to set up a high-level monitoring committee to look after the affairs of Murugha Mutt. Yatnal also demanded that the Pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru step down from his position as chief of the mutt.

In a two-page letter to the HC Chief Justice and the Chief Secretary, Yatnal has also appealed to take initiatives in the welfare of the mutt to protect its legacy. “The seer was arrested under POCSO Act on September 1. He is currently under judicial custody. The pontiff  has brought shame to the entire Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. So, he must be directed to voluntarily relinquish the position of chief of the mutt,” Yatnal wrote in the letter.

“For the smooth administration and daily affairs of the mutt, the authorities concerned must constitute a supervising committee with entrusting temporary responsibility to either a retired Chief Justice of India or a retired Chief Justice of HC, who belongs to Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, at the earliest,” appealed Yatnal.

Yatnal further said, “After the arrest, a big chaos has exploded in the administration and activities of the mutt. A section of devotees of the mutt are unhappy with the appointment of Vastrad as a secretary of Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeeta, who was appointed by Murugha Sharanaru.” 

