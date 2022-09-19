No burial ground, Dalit woman laid to rest by roadside in Karnataka

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hanumakka (75), a Dalit woman who passed away in Bijwara village of Madhugiri taluk in Tumakuru, had a long and troubled last journey on Sunday. Denied entry into the village burial ground, her wailing family finally laid to rest by the roadside, and conducted the last rites.

Dalit activists responded in anger, saying this is not a problem unique to this area, and that more than 1,000 villages and hamlets across the state do not have designated burial grounds for Dalits. Activist Vijay Sreenivasa said, “It has been a problem for a long time. There is no conviction among political parties to ensure dignity for Dalits. If there is no space, the government should buy land.”

Dalit Janandolana activist Narasimha Murthy said, “There are about 200 villages in Tumakuru district, which have no burial grounds for Dalits.’’ Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Chikkanayakanahalli MLA J C Madhuswamy said, “It has come to my notice. A person has claimed that land allocated for the burial ground is his.

I will hold a meeting with the Assistant Commissioner and officials to sort out the problem on Monday. Almost 90 per cent of villages have burial grounds. Today, someone had come to me from Sira with a similar issue.’’

Former District Minister of Tumakuru Dr G Parameshwara who was previously elected MLA from Madhugiri but is now MLA from Koratgere said, “I am aware of Bijwara which has about 150 Dalit houses, I will speak to the officials.’’

