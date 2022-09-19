VIMS deaths may not be due to power cut: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Power failure may not be the reason behind the death of two patients in the ICU at the Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Science (VIMS), said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar here on Sunday.

The medical reports show health issues to be the reason behind the deaths, he said. “I held a detailed meeting with the staff and director of VIMS. We are waiting for the probe committee report. Once the report is submitted, action will be taken.”

He said he was in constant touch with VIMS authorities. “During my visit I sought details on power failure. The power cut was noticed in the morning of September 14. I have also learnt that there is a backup power supply of 90 minutes to the ICU ward,” he explained.

Dr Sudhakar said a patient, Chettamma (30), died of snake bite, while another, Hussein (35), who suffered from kidney failure, passed away because of multi-organ failure. “The probe committee members visited the hospital and collected the details. We will have a dedicated official to look after the power supply at the hospital,” he said.

On VIMS Director Gangadhar Gowda’s statement that there could be a hand of miscreants behind the power cut, Dr Sudhakar said it is wrong to react when the investigation is underway. District in-charge minister B Sriramulu said he asked the VIMS director to file a police complaint if he feels someone tried to sabotage the operations at VIMS hospital. JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said in Kolar that the government is solely responsible for the death of two patients at VIMS.

CM bats for Sudhakar, says he won’t resign

Bengaluru: CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday came out in support of Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar after the Opposition demanded that the minister resign following the recent deaths in the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS). Bommai said the Congress has a habit of politicising every issue. “In the past when Congress government tabled the Karnataka Private Hospitals Bill, the doctors went on a 5-day strike resulting in the death of 80 people. Did the Congress government take moral responsibility? Did anyone resign that time? Did the then Health Minister resign?”Bommai questioned. ENS

