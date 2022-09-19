Home States Karnataka

VIMS deaths may not be due to power cut: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

The power cut was noticed in the morning of September 14. I have also learnt that there is a backup power supply of 90 minutes to the ICU ward,” he explained.

Published: 19th September 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Dr Sudhakar inspects the ICU at VIMS in Ballari on Sunday | Express

Health Minister Dr Sudhakar inspects the ICU at VIMS in Ballari on Sunday | Express

By Kiran Balannanavar      
Express News Service

BALLARI:  Power failure may not be the reason behind the death of two patients in the ICU at the Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Science (VIMS), said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar here on Sunday.
The medical reports show health issues to be the reason behind the deaths, he said. “I held a detailed meeting with the staff and director of VIMS. We are waiting for the probe committee report. Once the report is submitted, action will be taken.”

He said he was in constant touch with VIMS authorities. “During my visit I sought details on power failure. The power cut was noticed in the morning of September 14. I have also learnt that there is a backup power supply of 90 minutes to the ICU ward,” he explained.

Dr Sudhakar said a patient, Chettamma (30), died of snake bite, while another, Hussein (35), who suffered from kidney failure, passed away because of multi-organ failure. “The probe committee members visited the hospital and collected the details. We will have a dedicated official to look after the power supply at the hospital,” he said.

On VIMS Director Gangadhar Gowda’s statement that there could be a hand of miscreants behind the power cut, Dr Sudhakar said it is wrong to react when the investigation is underway. District in-charge minister B Sriramulu said he asked the VIMS director to file a police complaint if he feels someone tried to sabotage the operations at VIMS hospital. JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said in Kolar that the government is solely responsible for the death of two patients at VIMS.

CM bats for Sudhakar, says he won’t resign  
Bengaluru: CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday came out in support of Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar after the Opposition demanded that the minister resign following the recent deaths in the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS). Bommai said the Congress has a habit of politicising every issue. “In the past when Congress government tabled the Karnataka Private Hospitals Bill, the doctors went on a 5-day strike resulting in the death of 80 people. Did the Congress government take moral responsibility? Did anyone resign that time? Did the then Health Minister resign?”Bommai questioned. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr K Sudhakar VIMS deaths Health Minister Karnataka
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp