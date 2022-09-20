Bill tabled to create eight new universities in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday tabled the Karnataka State Universities (amendment) Bill in the Assembly to create new universities in respective district head quarters. If it becomes an Act, Bidar, Haveri, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Koppal, Mandya and Bagalkot universities will be set up at an approximate cost of Rs 14 crores with an annual expenditure of Rs 2 per university.

Any privilege enjoyed from the Gulbarga University by colleges and educational institutions in Bidar district before the amendment Act will be deemed withdrawn. All educational institutions affiliated to Gulbarga University will be affiliated to Bidar University.

Industrial disputes Bill withdrawn

The government on Monday withdrew the Karnataka Industrial Disputes (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Assembly. “We decided to withdraw the law which we introduced seven months ago after the Centre introduced four labour laws by clubbing 29 codes. There is no need for two laws on one issue,” Labour Minister Arabail Shivaram Hebbar told The New Indian Express.

Two amendment Bills cleared in Council

The Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2022 were passed in the Council, on Monday.

