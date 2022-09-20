Home States Karnataka

It will take quarter of century for Escoms to clear their Rs 38,973 crore loan

Published: 20th September 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

A heated argument ensues between Opposition and Treasury benches in the Assembly on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state-owned electricity supply companies (Escoms), including Bangalore Electricity Company Ltd (Bescom), have loans of whooping Rs 38,973 crore and it would take nearly 25 years to clear it completely.

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar on Monday informed the Council that the loans were taken from 2002 onwards for investing in power projects as well as for power purchase. Bescom alone has a loan of
Rs 13,613 crore. As per the projected debt servicing up to 2047-48, it will pay Rs 807 croretowards the  principal and Rs 753 crore towards the interest in the current year.

The minister said every year the department spends around Rs 33,000 crore on power purchases. The power purchase agreements (PPA) were entered into depending on the requirements at different times. There were variations in the price, the minister said and added that he is ready to explain the loss to the state exchequer (due to variations in the price at which power was purchased).

Sunil Kumar said the extent of the loan taken by Escoms will be decided after placing all the proposals before the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).Responding to BJP MLC Bharati Shetty’s question, Sunil Kumar said every year around Rs 13,000 crore is utilised for providing subsidies to irrigation pump (IP) sets and another Rs 600- 700 crore goes towards Bhagya Jyothi and other schemes. The subsidy is provided to 38 lakh IP sets. Of them, 6,30,000 were added in the last two years.

He said they have taken several initiatives for ensuring fiscal discipline in Escoms, including directing the officials to collect pending bills, identify and take action against power theft, getting 50% equity funds from the government for the projects and implementing the state and central government-funded projects on priority.

Meanwhile, Sunil Kumar said he will direct the officials to look into any discrepancies in underground cable works in Bengaluru.

