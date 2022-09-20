Mysore University transgender scholar exposes baby-selling incident in Chamarajanagar

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A transgender, pursuing her PhD at Mysore University, has exposed an incident of a newborn being sold by a poor couple in the backward Chamarajanagar district recently. Deepa Buddhe, who is working on the topic of ‘Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Districts Transgender Communities: A critical study on the lives and struggle’, was in Chamarajanagar for a survey when she was informed that the baby had been sold for Rs 50,000.

Deepa voluntarily gathered more information and evidence to prove that a baby selling racket prevails in the region and has now approached the authorities concerned seeking justice for the baby’s mother. The baby was born to Basava, a hotel staffer, and Nagaveni 25 days ago. Against the consent of Nagaveni, Basava decided to sell the baby to a person in Galipura. Nagaveni later revealed that Basava forcibly made her agree to the deal, citing their financial condition.

Scholar trying to save baby

Nagaveni, who is an orphan and a heart patient, said, “We have to repay loans and also bear the cost of treatment for my heart condition. Being an orphan, I was worried about my first child. Now my second baby has been sold.” Being an illiterate, she said she was scared to approach the police to file a complaint.

The incident was narrated to Deepa by Nagaveni’s sister, Nandita, who is a transgender. Deepa has now collected all the required documents, including an audio clip, to expose the crime.

Deepa told The New Indian Express that Basava, who had a debt of Rs 30,000, came in contact with a person, who arranged the newborn to be handed over to a couple. The baby was then 10 days old. When Nagaveni sought the baby back, Basava assaulted her badly, Deepa said. “I told Basava about the legal implications of his criminal act and asked him to bring the baby back in three days. But he has not done it till now,” Deepa said.

MYSURU: A transgender, pursuing her PhD at Mysore University, has exposed an incident of a newborn being sold by a poor couple in the backward Chamarajanagar district recently. Deepa Buddhe, who is working on the topic of ‘Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Districts Transgender Communities: A critical study on the lives and struggle’, was in Chamarajanagar for a survey when she was informed that the baby had been sold for Rs 50,000. Deepa voluntarily gathered more information and evidence to prove that a baby selling racket prevails in the region and has now approached the authorities concerned seeking justice for the baby’s mother. The baby was born to Basava, a hotel staffer, and Nagaveni 25 days ago. Against the consent of Nagaveni, Basava decided to sell the baby to a person in Galipura. Nagaveni later revealed that Basava forcibly made her agree to the deal, citing their financial condition. Scholar trying to save baby Nagaveni, who is an orphan and a heart patient, said, “We have to repay loans and also bear the cost of treatment for my heart condition. Being an orphan, I was worried about my first child. Now my second baby has been sold.” Being an illiterate, she said she was scared to approach the police to file a complaint. The incident was narrated to Deepa by Nagaveni’s sister, Nandita, who is a transgender. Deepa has now collected all the required documents, including an audio clip, to expose the crime. Deepa told The New Indian Express that Basava, who had a debt of Rs 30,000, came in contact with a person, who arranged the newborn to be handed over to a couple. The baby was then 10 days old. When Nagaveni sought the baby back, Basava assaulted her badly, Deepa said. “I told Basava about the legal implications of his criminal act and asked him to bring the baby back in three days. But he has not done it till now,” Deepa said.