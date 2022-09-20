Home States Karnataka

Mysuru: After Congress allegation, woman PSI suspended

After KPCC spokesman M Lakshman exposed that a woman PSI had assured a job aspirant an FDA post, the city police commissioner issued a suspension order pending inquiry.

Published: 20th September 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: After KPCC spokesman M Lakshman exposed that a woman PSI had assured a job aspirant an FDA post, the city police commissioner issued a suspension order pending inquiry. Two days ago, Lakshman released a clip of a conversation allegedly between NR traffic police PSI Ashwini Ananthapura and job aspirant Sangamesh Jalaki, in which the police officer is heard assuring the aspirant the job in exchange for money. Lakshman had also released the WhatsApp chat history, bank transaction details. Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta, issuing the suspension order, has asked Ashwini not to leave the headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Opposition in the Council demanded to allow discussion on the PSI recruitment scam on Monday. However, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J C Madhu Swamy, said it can’t be allowed as the matter is sub-judice.

JDS MLC KA Thippeswamy proposed to move an adjournment motion on the issue but the protem Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure asked him to give notice on the same. Meanwhile, Madhu Swamy intervened and said no adjournment motion can be allowed on the issue as it is not a recent occurrence. He also said that the House can not discuss matters that are under adjudication.  Opposition leader BK Hariprasad said the government had claimed there is no scam at all but an officer of the rank of ADGP is arrested in the case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KPCC Mysuru
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp