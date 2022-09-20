Mysuru: After Congress allegation, woman PSI suspended

By Express News Service

MYSURU: After KPCC spokesman M Lakshman exposed that a woman PSI had assured a job aspirant an FDA post, the city police commissioner issued a suspension order pending inquiry. Two days ago, Lakshman released a clip of a conversation allegedly between NR traffic police PSI Ashwini Ananthapura and job aspirant Sangamesh Jalaki, in which the police officer is heard assuring the aspirant the job in exchange for money. Lakshman had also released the WhatsApp chat history, bank transaction details. Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta, issuing the suspension order, has asked Ashwini not to leave the headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Opposition in the Council demanded to allow discussion on the PSI recruitment scam on Monday. However, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J C Madhu Swamy, said it can’t be allowed as the matter is sub-judice.

JDS MLC KA Thippeswamy proposed to move an adjournment motion on the issue but the protem Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure asked him to give notice on the same. Meanwhile, Madhu Swamy intervened and said no adjournment motion can be allowed on the issue as it is not a recent occurrence. He also said that the House can not discuss matters that are under adjudication. Opposition leader BK Hariprasad said the government had claimed there is no scam at all but an officer of the rank of ADGP is arrested in the case.

