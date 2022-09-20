Home States Karnataka

Quota: Panchamasalis to protest before Bommai’s Shiggaon house on Tuesday

Panchamsalis have been seeking 2 A reservation which is accorded to extremely backward communities.

Published: 20th September 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a show of aggression, Panchamasali community members will protest outside Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s family house in his constituency Shiggaon of Haveri district at 9 am on Tuesday, seeking reservation.

Panchamsali Mutt pontiff Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya told The New Indian Express that there is no going back on the reservation demand and that a lakh Panchamsalis will gather at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle and march to Bommai’s residence to sit in a protest outside the house till 4 pm. They are holding the protest as the two-month deadline given by the state government expires on Tuesday. Panchamsalis have been seeking 2 A reservation which is accorded to extremely backward communities.

Political leaders, MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, AB Patil, Prakash Hukkeri, Vijayanand Kashappanavar and others, will join the protest, the seer said. Panchamsalis, who number over 50 lakh, are the single-largest influential group in the Lingayat community and are a deciding factor in around 80 constituencies. In Shiggaon, there are around 60,000 Panchamasalis and without their support, Bommai will find it difficult to win.

Last year, Panchamasalis marched from Kudalasangama to Bengaluru that culminated in a rally at Palace Grounds where about 15 lakh community members participated.

Panchamsalis are not pleased that the government has made no effort to accord them the reservation and is only giving them assurances. Though they have been protesting for the last two years, there is discomfort among BJP leaders as the election nears, and the latter hope that this anger would not affect the prospects of the party in the 2023 and 2024 elections. Nearly 80 per cent of Panchamasalis had supported BJP in previous elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Panchamasalis Shiggaon reservation
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp