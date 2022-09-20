Ramanagara: Students shifted to nearby school, water drained out

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner Avinash Menon Rajendran and other officials visited Government Upgraded Hig­her Primary School in Thattekere, Channapatna town on Monday, and have taken measures to drain out water from the school pre­m­ises.

On Monday, TNIE had reported “School subm­erged, stud­ents study in tem­ple” where the plight of the students and teac­hers was highlighted. More than 60 stud­ents were left with no option but to attend classes at a nea­rby temple.

Reacting to TNIE report, District in-charge Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan tweeted, “CEO of Zilla Panchayat Ramanagara and DC of Raman­agara visited the spot. They informed me that necessary arrang­ement for temporary shifting to a nearby school is done. De-wate­ring is also being done. Construction of a new and safe building for the school is planned.”

Sources said that water has reduced, and the personnel will come back on Tuesday. The height of the premises will be raised to avoid waterlogging. Students have been told to attend the nearest school for the next five days. “During Dasara vacation, the old school will be repaired,” sources said.

BENGALURU: Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner Avinash Menon Rajendran and other officials visited Government Upgraded Hig­her Primary School in Thattekere, Channapatna town on Monday, and have taken measures to drain out water from the school pre­m­ises. On Monday, TNIE had reported “School subm­erged, stud­ents study in tem­ple” where the plight of the students and teac­hers was highlighted. More than 60 stud­ents were left with no option but to attend classes at a nea­rby temple. Reacting to TNIE report, District in-charge Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan tweeted, “CEO of Zilla Panchayat Ramanagara and DC of Raman­agara visited the spot. They informed me that necessary arrang­ement for temporary shifting to a nearby school is done. De-wate­ring is also being done. Construction of a new and safe building for the school is planned.” Sources said that water has reduced, and the personnel will come back on Tuesday. The height of the premises will be raised to avoid waterlogging. Students have been told to attend the nearest school for the next five days. “During Dasara vacation, the old school will be repaired,” sources said.