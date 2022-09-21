Home States Karnataka

9,432 police constable vacancies in Karnataka: Araga

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed the Assembly on Tuesday that there are 9,432 police constable vacancies and efforts are being made to fill the vacant posts.

Published: 21st September 2022

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra makes a point in the Council | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed the Assembly on Tuesday that there are 9,432 police constable vacancies and efforts are being made to fill the vacant posts. Replying to BJP MLA from Hassan, Preetham Gowda, Araga claimed that the number was less compared to previous governments of the last 20 years.

“When our government came to power the police vacancy was about 22,000... but today the vacancy is only 9,432,” Jnanendra said. He said the present government has already issue a notification to fill 3,500 posts and in the next on week, another order will be issued to fill 1,500 civil police posts.

