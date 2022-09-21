Congress seeks discussion on lack of jobs in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress members in the Council protested by entering the well of the House, demanding a discussion on the unemployment and corruption in recruitments, on Tuesday. Opposition leader BK Hariprasad proposed an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on unemployment.

However, members of the ruling party opposed it as the chairman had not permitted the same. The chairman allowed members to discuss whether it should be allowed. Minister and floor leader Kota Shrinivasa Poojari said adjournment motion can be moved only on one specific issue but the Congress members had proposed to discuss multiple issues, and hence adjournment motion can’t be moved on their notice.

Congress and JDS members tried to convince the chairman to allow for a discussion while BJP members said the matter can’t be taken up for a discussion, setting aside all other business of the House. Protem Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure said the adjournment motion can’t be allowed but he will allow for the discussion under Rule 330 (raising of a matter which is not a point of order) limiting the discussion only on unemployment.

But Hariprasad requested him to allow it under Rule 68 of the House so that several members can debate on the issue. As the chairman did not agree, the Congress members entered the well of the House. The House was adjourned for a while and after it was reconvened, Congress members again entered the well. After Poojari requested the chairman to allow for discussion giving more time, the chairman agreed and the Congress MLCs returned to their seats.

BENGALURU: The Congress members in the Council protested by entering the well of the House, demanding a discussion on the unemployment and corruption in recruitments, on Tuesday. Opposition leader BK Hariprasad proposed an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on unemployment. However, members of the ruling party opposed it as the chairman had not permitted the same. The chairman allowed members to discuss whether it should be allowed. Minister and floor leader Kota Shrinivasa Poojari said adjournment motion can be moved only on one specific issue but the Congress members had proposed to discuss multiple issues, and hence adjournment motion can’t be moved on their notice. Congress and JDS members tried to convince the chairman to allow for a discussion while BJP members said the matter can’t be taken up for a discussion, setting aside all other business of the House. Protem Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure said the adjournment motion can’t be allowed but he will allow for the discussion under Rule 330 (raising of a matter which is not a point of order) limiting the discussion only on unemployment. But Hariprasad requested him to allow it under Rule 68 of the House so that several members can debate on the issue. As the chairman did not agree, the Congress members entered the well of the House. The House was adjourned for a while and after it was reconvened, Congress members again entered the well. After Poojari requested the chairman to allow for discussion giving more time, the chairman agreed and the Congress MLCs returned to their seats.