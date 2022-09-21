Home States Karnataka

Onus on Bommai, Joshi to keep up their promise to Horatti

If all had gone well, elections to the posts of Council chairman and deputy chairman should have been held on Wednesday.

Published: 21st September 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With “original” BJP and RSS leaders opposing the nomination of West Teachers’ Constituency MLC Basavaraj Horatti to the post Council chairman, the onus is now on Union minister Prahlad Joshi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former chief minister and senior BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar to keep up their promise to Horatti.

If all had gone well, elections to the posts of Council chairman and deputy chairman should have been held on Wednesday. The cabinet that met on September 14 had decided to send a proposal to the governor for his nod.

In the meantime, BJP state president Nalinkumar Kateel told Law Minister JC Madhu Swamy not to send the proposal. When Madhu Swamy said the decision cannot be retracted as it was taken in the Cabinet, Kateel spoke to Bommai.

Following Bommai’s instructions, the proposal was kept on hold. With the session ending on Friday, the elections are unlikely. But if the government wishes, it can call a one-day session for the elections.
“But BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh has asked Horatti to speak to Bommai, Joshi and Shettar,” a source said. Horatti, who held a brief talk with Bommai on Monday, now pins his hopes on the CM to convince the party high command.

