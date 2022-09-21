Home States Karnataka

Quota for Panchamasalis: Decision after panel report

There is a provision under the Constitution to bring them forward through reservation, he said.

Published: 21st September 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

People led by Basavajaya Mrityunjaya Swami protest outside CM Bommai’s Shiggaon residence on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM Basavaraj Bommai said the State government will decide on inclusion of the Panchamasali Lingayat community under 2A, after the State Backward Classes Commission submits its report. At present, the Commission is collecting empirical data on the community’s demand to be considered under Category 2A of OBCs.

During zero hour, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal raised the issue to include Panchamasali Lingayat to 2A. He charged his own government, slamming it for not including the community under 2A, in spite of mutt seers and others protesting across the state.

Replying to him, Bommai said if reservation has to be given or increased, it should be done under a legal framework. Even court insists that combined reservation should not exceed 50 per cent. In Karnataka, it is already 50 per cent, he said. Bommai said there are many communities under 2A which are demanding ST status, some are demanding SC, while many are demanding 2A. There is a provision under the Constitution to bring them forward through reservation, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Panchamasalis
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp