Quota for Panchamasalis: Decision after panel report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM Basavaraj Bommai said the State government will decide on inclusion of the Panchamasali Lingayat community under 2A, after the State Backward Classes Commission submits its report. At present, the Commission is collecting empirical data on the community’s demand to be considered under Category 2A of OBCs.

During zero hour, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal raised the issue to include Panchamasali Lingayat to 2A. He charged his own government, slamming it for not including the community under 2A, in spite of mutt seers and others protesting across the state.

Replying to him, Bommai said if reservation has to be given or increased, it should be done under a legal framework. Even court insists that combined reservation should not exceed 50 per cent. In Karnataka, it is already 50 per cent, he said. Bommai said there are many communities under 2A which are demanding ST status, some are demanding SC, while many are demanding 2A. There is a provision under the Constitution to bring them forward through reservation, he said.

BENGALURU: CM Basavaraj Bommai said the State government will decide on inclusion of the Panchamasali Lingayat community under 2A, after the State Backward Classes Commission submits its report. At present, the Commission is collecting empirical data on the community’s demand to be considered under Category 2A of OBCs. During zero hour, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal raised the issue to include Panchamasali Lingayat to 2A. He charged his own government, slamming it for not including the community under 2A, in spite of mutt seers and others protesting across the state. Replying to him, Bommai said if reservation has to be given or increased, it should be done under a legal framework. Even court insists that combined reservation should not exceed 50 per cent. In Karnataka, it is already 50 per cent, he said. Bommai said there are many communities under 2A which are demanding ST status, some are demanding SC, while many are demanding 2A. There is a provision under the Constitution to bring them forward through reservation, he said.