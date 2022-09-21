Ruckus in Karnataka Assembly over teacher recruitment scam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The issue of appoint-ment of ‘illegal’ teachers during the Congress regime of 2015-16 created a ruckus in the Assembly on Tuesday with the Opposition and Treasury bench members blaming each other for the alleged scam.

Education Minister BC Nagesh said that so far 40 people, including teachers, involved in the scam have been identified. Raising the issue in the zero hour, BJP MLA P Rajeev alleged that several people who have not written the common entrance test for teacher recruitment have been given appointment orders and are serving as teachers. Calling it a shameful act, Nagesh hinted that the alleged scam had happened during the Congress regime.Deputy Leader of Opposition UT Khader said that the Congress too wanted a probe.

BENGALURU: The issue of appoint-ment of ‘illegal’ teachers during the Congress regime of 2015-16 created a ruckus in the Assembly on Tuesday with the Opposition and Treasury bench members blaming each other for the alleged scam. Education Minister BC Nagesh said that so far 40 people, including teachers, involved in the scam have been identified. Raising the issue in the zero hour, BJP MLA P Rajeev alleged that several people who have not written the common entrance test for teacher recruitment have been given appointment orders and are serving as teachers. Calling it a shameful act, Nagesh hinted that the alleged scam had happened during the Congress regime.Deputy Leader of Opposition UT Khader said that the Congress too wanted a probe.