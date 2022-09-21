TNIE impact: Four held for selling baby in Chamarajanagar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Police have picked up four persons in connection with selling a baby in Chamarajanagar, and efforts have been stepped up to rescue her from a family in Mandya after a TNIE story “Mysore University transgender scholar exposes baby-selling incident in Chamarajanagar” was published on Tuesday.

The child protection officer from the Women and Child Welfare Department, Child Welfare Committee members, and the police along with others visited the family members who have sold the baby, and counselled them. Nagaveni, who is a heart patient, admitted that her husband Basava, a hotel staffer, had sold the baby to settle debts, and now, they want her back. The authorities have taken Basava into custody, and picked up four middlemen from Galipura in Chamarajanagar town.

Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare Geethalakshmi told TNIE that rescuing the baby is their priority, and admit her to a hospital. Nagaveni has been sent to her relative’s house as she has refused to stay in a rehabilitation centre. Police have launched an investigation based on a complaint lodged by a research scholar Deepu Budde, Geethalakshmi said. Nagaveni has requested the officers not to arrest her husband as both are orphans, and have nothing to fall back on for livelihood.

