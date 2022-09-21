Home States Karnataka

Two held in Shivamogga for links with ISIS

According to Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar Ahmed, he was earlier arrested over pro-terror graffiti case in Mangaluru in November 2020 along with Shariq.

By Bala Chauhan Ramchandra Gunari Vincent D Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU/SHIVAMOGGA/MANGALURU: The Shivamogga Rural police have arrested two engineering graduates for alleged affiliation to the banned terrorist organisation ISIS under Sections 120B, 121, 121A read with 34 of the IPC, sections 18, 38 and 39 of the UAPA, and Section 2 of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. According to sources, the police invoked the last Act after preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly burnt the National flag near the Tunga River.

Meanwhile, SP of Shivamogga, Laxmi Prasad BM told TNIE that the arrested “Maaz Muneer Ahmed (22) of Mangaluru and Syed Yasin (21) of Shivamogga are electrical and mechanical engineers. The third and the main accused Shariq (24) of Soppugudde village, Tirthahalli taluk is absconding. The arrested were produced before the court, and have been remanded to police custody for 10 days from September 20,” said the SP, adding that the police had followed a lead from the Prem Singh stabbing incident in the city in August.

The Shivamogga police on September 19 registered an FIR against the three for having links with the terrorist organization at Shivamogga Rural police station.  “The police have seized incriminating materials during the raids leading to the arrest of Ahmed and Yasin. They are hunting for Shariq, who has been earlier involved in a couple of cases,” sources added.

According to Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar Ahmed, he was earlier arrested over pro-terror graffiti case in Mangaluru in November 2020 along with Shariq. Ahmed was then a third-year engineering student in a city college, and was working as a food delivery executive. His parents on Monday had filed a missing complaint at the Mangaluru East police as they were allegedly unaware of his arrest by Shivamogga police.

