New legislation for universities to fix issues: Ashwath

BENGALURU: The state government will bring new comprehensive legislation governing both government and private universities stressing on holistic learning. The government-run university in each district will act as a multi-disciplinary institution that will merge with existing specialised universities. “These universities will be given freedom and also made accountable. Transparency will be ensured,” Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

He said, “The Karnataka State Universities Act was passed 22 years ago. It was relevant then, but things have changed. There are many challenges, problems and solutions in the new legislation, which will be placed before the House. We can bring in accountability and reforms in universities through this legislation. We had constituted an expert committee that was working for the past couple of years. Its recommendations have been uploaded in the public domain.”

Earlier, MLAs cutting across party lines raised concerns over universities lacking infrastructure and staff. On Wednesday, the Assembly passed the Karnataka State Universities (Amendment) Bill to create seven more new Universities at Bidar, Haveri, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Ballari, Kodagu and Bagalkot.

Ashwath Naayan told TNIE that the new legislation is expected to be tabled in the winter session. It will address many issues raised by the legislators on Wednesday, he added. MLAs and the Speaker raised concerns over the quality of education. “We are setting up many universities, but the quality of education seems to be a concern,” said Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri.

Congress MLA UT Khader said Mangaluru University has slipped from A grade to B. The government should bring in legislation to make vice-chancellors and Syndicate members accountable if grades fall, he added. Another Congress MLA MB Patil pointed to the shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff at the Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University. Congress MLA Eshwar Khandre alleged that a VC post goes for Rs 5 crore to Rs 20 crore.

