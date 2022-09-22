Regional parties gearing up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls: HDK

Home States Karnataka

Efforts are on to strengthen regional parties in the country, going into the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, said former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy here on Wednesday.

HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

Sharing details of the regional parties’ strategy for the polls, Kumaraswamy said that he recently met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad and held discussions with regard to preparing at the national level and also discussed ways to improve living conditions of farmers as well as the weaker sections.

Answering a question, the former CM added that he also supports Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s statement that Congress should support regional parties in defeating the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Asked whether he himself would take a lead in strengthening regional parties, Kumarswamy said his is a small party, but he would surely lend all support for the cause of regional parties.

Meanwhile, referring to the issues of corruption that have suddenly emerged in the state going to the Assembly polls next year, Kumaraswamy claimed that both governments, led by the BJP and Congress, were corrupt. He also clarified that the the health of his father and JDS supremo, HD Deve Gowda, is improving.

