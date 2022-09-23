Biker falls into deep pit dug up for road work in Hubbali

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A biker fell into a pit of about 6-8ft deep dug up by Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) opposite St Mary’s School near Hotel Ananth Executive, Keshwapur, Hubballi on Wednesday night for taking up a road work. He has sustained injuries to his head, and returned home after treatment. The pit has been left open for the last few days.

Residents heard him shouting for help, and shifted him to KIMS hospital. The injured person has not been identified. “The pit is near a school. The authorities concerned should fix the problem,” said Gangadhar, who rescued the trider. Another person said there was no barricade or sign near the pit. Hubballi Dharwad East Traffic police said they have placed barricades. No case has been registered.

HUBBALLI: A biker fell into a pit of about 6-8ft deep dug up by Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) opposite St Mary’s School near Hotel Ananth Executive, Keshwapur, Hubballi on Wednesday night for taking up a road work. He has sustained injuries to his head, and returned home after treatment. The pit has been left open for the last few days. Residents heard him shouting for help, and shifted him to KIMS hospital. The injured person has not been identified. “The pit is near a school. The authorities concerned should fix the problem,” said Gangadhar, who rescued the trider. Another person said there was no barricade or sign near the pit. Hubballi Dharwad East Traffic police said they have placed barricades. No case has been registered.