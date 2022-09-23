Home States Karnataka

Biker falls into deep pit dug up for road work in Hubbali

Residents heard him  shouting for help, and shifted him to KIMS hospital.

Published: 23rd September 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Residents stand near the pit into which the biker fell on Wednesday.  The bike is yet to be lifted out of the pit | D Hemanth

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A biker fell into a pit of about 6-8ft deep dug up by Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) opposite St Mary’s School near Hotel Ananth Executive, Keshwapur, Hubballi on Wednesday night for taking up a road work. He has sustained injuries to his head, and returned home after treatment. The pit has been left open for the last few days.

Residents heard him  shouting for help, and shifted him to KIMS hospital. The injured person has not been identified.  “The pit is near a school. The authorities concerned should fix the problem,” said Gangadhar, who rescued the trider. Another person said there was no barricade or sign near the pit. Hubballi Dharwad East Traffic police said they have placed barricades. No case has been registered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hubbali
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp