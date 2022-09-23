CET row: Panel gives two proposals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A government panel submitted its report comprising two proposals to the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty of Karnataka High Court to determine the CET rankings for admission to UG engineering and technology courses.

The proposals are for Covid and post-Covid batch students. Karnataka State Higher Education Council Vice-Chairman Dr B Thimme Gowda-headed panel’s normalisation formula states the qualifying marks of 2021 PU batch students should be deducted by an average of six marks in Physics, five in Chemistry, and seven in Mathematics, resulting in a total deduction of six for 100 qualifying marks.

Then using 50 per cent qualifying exam marks, and 50 per cent of CET marks, the Covid batch students’ ranking might improve. This, in turn, might affect the post-Covid batch’s rankings to some extent, and to protect their interest, the panel recommended that the seats in IT-related branches in colleges, as per previous years’ preferred seats, may be raised by about 10 per cent.

After going through the report the court will pass orders on Friday. During the pandemic, the second PU students of the 2021 batch passed without writing the exam, as per the government methodology. The government amended the rule, so that merit list for UGCET 2021 could be prepared on the basis of CET marks only.

The merit list for CET 2022 was determined by considering 50 per cent of qualifying marks and 50 per cent of marks in CET. But for 2021 batch PU students, with no qualifying exam, ranks were given based on CET 2022 marks. The repeaters moved HC, and requested that 50 per cent of their qualifying exam marks be considered for rankings.

