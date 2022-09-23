Cops act against PFI, detain 15 for questioning

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a massive crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Karnataka police on Thursday ‘held’ 15 PFI cadres from across the State under Sections 153A and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for promoting enmity among religious communities and criminal conspiracy.

Earlier, City Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy said that based on certain credible inputs of the NIA and Central agencies, the city police registered a First Information Report (FIR) (328/22) against 19 PFI members at KG Halli police station in Bengaluru East, on Wednesday. “Based on the FIR, we identified 19 suspects and 15 were picked up for questioning,” Reddy said in a media interaction.

On Thursday morning, police raided 18 premises of PFI members in Bengaluru and Mangaluru, and the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Koppal, Davangere, Udupi, Mysuru and Kalaburagi. The State police operation against the PFI is being seen as part of the nationwide crackdown against PFI by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashatra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur, during which 45 senior PFI cadres, including seven from Karnataka, were arrested in the five cases registered by the Central agency.

In Karnataka, the NIA, with support from State police, conducted searches in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. The PFI has come under intense scrutiny of law enforcement agencies after its alleged involvement in terror funding, terror activities, organising armed training camps and radicalising people to join banned organisations.

The NIA had nailed PFI for its alleged involvement in the murder cases of Praveen Nettaru, the BJP Yuva Morcha leader in Dakshina Kannada, on July 26, and Harsha, in Shivamogga, on February 20, “as part of a larger conspiracy to strike terror amongst members of a section of society”.

In Shivamogga, regional level president of PFI Shahid Khan was picked up from his house near the fish market in Lashkar Mohalla, around 2am Thursday. According to unconfirmed sources, police have reportedly recovered Rs 20 lakh in cash.

In Dakshina Kannada, five PFI leaders -- Abdul Khader Puttur, Ashraf Jokatte, Tafsir, Nawaz Kavoor and Moideen Haleyangadi -- were taken into custody for questioning. In Udupi, members of the district PFI unit came on to the street near Old Diana Circle, and blocked the road to protest against the NIA raid on PFI offices.

In Davangere, two persons associated with PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were picked up from their houses at 4am, and their mobile phones, laptops, hard disks and bank documents were allegedly seized. The SDPI has demanded the release of all the arrested PFI leaders within 24 hours.

In Koppal, PFI district president Abdul Fayaz was picked up from his residence in Egda Colony in the wee hours of Thursday at Gangavathi, in the presence of Koppal SP Arunangshu Giri. In Sirsi, Aziz Abdul Shakoor Honnavar was picked up from Tipu Nagar.

PFI activists staged a sudden protest by blocking the Pune-Bengaluru NH-4 near Belagavi. PFI district president Naveed Katagi stated that false allegations were being made against them and their organisation. Meanwhile, reacting to the raids and arrests of their top cadres, the PFI, in a press statement, said they “strongly protest the fascist regime’s moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices”.

BENGALURU: In a massive crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Karnataka police on Thursday ‘held’ 15 PFI cadres from across the State under Sections 153A and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for promoting enmity among religious communities and criminal conspiracy. Earlier, City Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy said that based on certain credible inputs of the NIA and Central agencies, the city police registered a First Information Report (FIR) (328/22) against 19 PFI members at KG Halli police station in Bengaluru East, on Wednesday. “Based on the FIR, we identified 19 suspects and 15 were picked up for questioning,” Reddy said in a media interaction. On Thursday morning, police raided 18 premises of PFI members in Bengaluru and Mangaluru, and the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Koppal, Davangere, Udupi, Mysuru and Kalaburagi. The State police operation against the PFI is being seen as part of the nationwide crackdown against PFI by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashatra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur, during which 45 senior PFI cadres, including seven from Karnataka, were arrested in the five cases registered by the Central agency. In Karnataka, the NIA, with support from State police, conducted searches in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. The PFI has come under intense scrutiny of law enforcement agencies after its alleged involvement in terror funding, terror activities, organising armed training camps and radicalising people to join banned organisations. The NIA had nailed PFI for its alleged involvement in the murder cases of Praveen Nettaru, the BJP Yuva Morcha leader in Dakshina Kannada, on July 26, and Harsha, in Shivamogga, on February 20, “as part of a larger conspiracy to strike terror amongst members of a section of society”. In Shivamogga, regional level president of PFI Shahid Khan was picked up from his house near the fish market in Lashkar Mohalla, around 2am Thursday. According to unconfirmed sources, police have reportedly recovered Rs 20 lakh in cash. In Dakshina Kannada, five PFI leaders -- Abdul Khader Puttur, Ashraf Jokatte, Tafsir, Nawaz Kavoor and Moideen Haleyangadi -- were taken into custody for questioning. In Udupi, members of the district PFI unit came on to the street near Old Diana Circle, and blocked the road to protest against the NIA raid on PFI offices. In Davangere, two persons associated with PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were picked up from their houses at 4am, and their mobile phones, laptops, hard disks and bank documents were allegedly seized. The SDPI has demanded the release of all the arrested PFI leaders within 24 hours. In Koppal, PFI district president Abdul Fayaz was picked up from his residence in Egda Colony in the wee hours of Thursday at Gangavathi, in the presence of Koppal SP Arunangshu Giri. In Sirsi, Aziz Abdul Shakoor Honnavar was picked up from Tipu Nagar. PFI activists staged a sudden protest by blocking the Pune-Bengaluru NH-4 near Belagavi. PFI district president Naveed Katagi stated that false allegations were being made against them and their organisation. Meanwhile, reacting to the raids and arrests of their top cadres, the PFI, in a press statement, said they “strongly protest the fascist regime’s moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices”.