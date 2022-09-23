Home States Karnataka

JDS supremo Deve Gowda ends speculation on his health, says all is well

Gowda clarified that his health is good, and assured that he is actively involved in party activities.

Published: 23rd September 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Setting aside much speculation about his health, former PM HD Deve Gowda spoke to the media on Thursday, and said “my heart is filled with love and confidence after I heard that JDS party members performed pujas and annadanam, offered prayers and took up vows for my good health.’’

Gowda, 89, had not been seen in the party office for the past three or four months, and his grandson Nikhil Gowda’s tears when he spoke about his grandfather, and the visits of top leaders -- Siddaramaiah, B S Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, B C Patil, R Ashoka and others -- had led to much speculation about Gowda’s health. Gowda clarified that his health is good, and assured that he is actively involved in party activities.

His media statement said, “Doctors have advised me to rest due to a bout of ill-health. Therefore, I was resting at home.’’ Sources said Gowda, who was complaining of acute knee discomfort and pain, was getting treatment for his knees at his house, where special massages and medicinal applications are part of the the daily treatment. Gowda said he would be handling all political, parliamentary and party responsibilities from home, and told party workers not to meet him for a few days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Deve Gowda jds
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp