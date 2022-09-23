JDS supremo Deve Gowda ends speculation on his health, says all is well

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Setting aside much speculation about his health, former PM HD Deve Gowda spoke to the media on Thursday, and said “my heart is filled with love and confidence after I heard that JDS party members performed pujas and annadanam, offered prayers and took up vows for my good health.’’

Gowda, 89, had not been seen in the party office for the past three or four months, and his grandson Nikhil Gowda’s tears when he spoke about his grandfather, and the visits of top leaders -- Siddaramaiah, B S Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, B C Patil, R Ashoka and others -- had led to much speculation about Gowda’s health. Gowda clarified that his health is good, and assured that he is actively involved in party activities.

His media statement said, “Doctors have advised me to rest due to a bout of ill-health. Therefore, I was resting at home.’’ Sources said Gowda, who was complaining of acute knee discomfort and pain, was getting treatment for his knees at his house, where special massages and medicinal applications are part of the the daily treatment. Gowda said he would be handling all political, parliamentary and party responsibilities from home, and told party workers not to meet him for a few days.

