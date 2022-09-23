Mangaluru: SDPI demands release of five PFI leaders in 24 hours

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) termed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raid as illegal and demanded the release of five Popular Front India (PFI) leaders within 24 hours failing which they have warned of launching a democratic fight. SDPI district president Abubakkar Kulai said, “The NIA sleuths showed a warrant when they asked and it was about a raid on the PFI office. But they broke open the door and also broke the door glass. They said they have to search the office but they illegally entered our office, ransacked it and documents. They have even seized a party office agreement copy, details of various programmes organised by the SDPI, a photo album, a laptop and two hard discs. They have also seized booklets related to the party. We are seeking legal help as to what action can be taken against illegal entry.” He further alleged, “The NIA raid was politically motivated. BJP is not able to tolerate the fast growth of SDPI. Even the public is against the BJP and their own party workers have revolted. Hence to satisfy their party workers, the NIA and the ED are raiding SDPI and are also targeting the opposition parties.’’