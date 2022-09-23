Home States Karnataka

PayCM row: Congress social media wing member held

The arrests were made based on five separate complaints filed by BBMP officials.

Congress members protest demanding the release of party workers arrested for the ‘PayCM’ poster campaign, in the Legislative Council on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru city police have arrested five persons, including a member of the Congress social media wing, on charges of pasting ‘PayCM’ posters which carried Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s photo and a QR code. Three others, who were picked up for questioning around 2 am on Thursday, have been let off after being served a notice. The five accused, who have been arrested, will be produced before a court after completion of formalities. The arrests were made based on five separate complaints filed by BBMP officials.

Meanwhile, there was no action initiated by the police against the posters which carried images of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar as no complaint was filed. “The five arrested are Sanjay, Congress social media wing employee, Siddaiah, Vinod, Vishwamurthy and Madan. CCTV footage in the vicinity clearly shows the five pasting the posters.

The arrested are from Laggere and surrounding areas,” R Srinivas Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), told reporters. Meanwhile, the three who were detained and released, include B R Naidu, former head of Congress social media wing, and D A Gagan Yadav, social media resource person and nephew of former Congress minister A Krishnappa. 

UNRULY SCENES IN HOUSE
The Council on Thursday witnessed pandemonium with Congress and BJP members holding placards and shouting slogans against each other over the ‘PayCM’ row.

Defiant Cong dares state govt
Congress leaders declared they too will put up posters and court arrest. KPCC chief D K Shivakumar said all Congress MLAs will put up posters in government offices. 

