Put us behind bars too, Congress leaders challenge Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hitting out at the BJP government for picking up its social media workers at 2am Thursday, over the ‘PayCM’ poster campaign, Congess leaders declared they would put up posters too and court arrest.

“I will join my party workers in putting up PayCM posters about the 40% commission corruption of @BJP4Karnataka. Let @BJP4Karnataka govt arrest me also...For @BJP4Karnataka, exposing corruption is illegal but looting Karnataka is legal. How many people will the BJP send to prison for speaking the truth? Will they construct new jails in every village? People are strongly voicing their opinion now to teach BJP a lesson,’’ Opposition leader Siddaramaiah tweeted.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said all Congress MLAs will put up posters in government offices. “Why is CM Bommai so worried about the poster issue? Why has action been taken against those putting up the posters?’’ he questioned. He demanded that cases be filed against Congress leaders too, and claimed that those who have no connection with the posters are also being arrested.

QR code tiff

“BJP had also put a QR code on us. When I went for the hearing, certain sections of media had put up a photo of me behind bars. Can I file a complaint against them?’’ he asked. He claimed that criticism is common in politics, and those in power must be able to take it in their stride.

Shivakumar claimed that contractors had informed Congress leaders about corruption, and that more than 8,000 people have joined the campaign. “This is the most corrupt government in the country and has made the state the corruption capital of the country.

It is our duty to expose the corruption. The BJP has put up hundreds of such posters against us and no action has been taken against them, so why this selective police action against Congress persons?” he said. “Did we make the 40% commission charge? Did we say Rs 2,500 crore should be given for the CM’s post? It is your MLA Yatnal and MLC Vishwanath who raised the issues of corruption and mutt seers.”

