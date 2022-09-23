Home States Karnataka

Rain damage in Karnataka pegged at Rs 12,319 crore

Published: 23rd September 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka floods

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pegging the loss due to recent floods caused by heavy rain across the state at Rs 12,319 crore, the Karnataka government will be coming up with a master plan and task force for the development of Bengaluru.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka replied in the council that the rain had also resulted in damage estimated at Rs 12,319 crore. “As many as 45,465 houses were damaged, of which 2,438 houses were completely damaged. Farmers lost crops on 10,06,441 hectares of land, including 8,91,187 hectares of agricultural land. Rain also damaged 27,648km of roads in the state,” Ashoka said.

Meanwhile, CM Basavaraj Bommai said the government is preparing a masterplan and setting up a task force to address several issues, including the drainage problem in Bengaluru. “We have studied three reports, including one prepared by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). We will keep in mind the present population of Bengaluru. A special grant will be provided in the next 3-4 budgets,” Bommai said.

