SC stays proceedings against former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in graft case

For Yediyurappa, Advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Siddhartha Dave stressed the fact that the sanction for prosecution against the former minister was refused by Governor Vajubhai Vala on June 23, 2021.

Published: 23rd September 2022 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a relief to former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed the investigation initiated by Lokayukta police against the minister into the allegations of accepting Rs 12.5 crore as a bribe to get a project for Ramalingam Construction Company Private Limited from Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). 

While staying further proceedings, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli also issued notice in Yediyurappa’s plea challenging Karnataka HC’s order of restoring a private complaint against him and his family members filed by social activist TJ Abraham. 

“There shall be a stay of proceedings so far as the petitioner is concerned,” the bench said in its order.

For Yediyurappa, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Siddhartha Dave stressed the fact that the sanction for prosecution against the former minister was refused by Governor Vajubhai Vala on June 23, 2021.

While allowing Abraham’s plea who had challenged lower court’s order of dismissing his private complaint, Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav of Karnataka HC said that the rejection of sanction for prosecution would not come in the way of the continuance of proceedings. 

“The rejection of such request is liable to be ignored, as such request was not made either by the police officer or an officer of investigation agency or other law enforcement authorities; nor pursuant to the order of court as contemplated under first proviso to Section 19 of the PC Act,” the had HC said.

Exactly one week after the HC’s order, a special court on 14th September referred the private complaint to the Lokayukta police to conduct investigation into the allegations and submit a final report by November 2, 2022. 

