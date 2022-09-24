BJP, Opposition fight in Council over Anwar Manippady report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Objecting to the way the government tabled the Anwar Manippady report on alleged irregularities in Wakf properties, the Opposition alleged that the government had failed in keeping the contents of the report a secret before it was tabled. Treasury and Opposition benches in the Council displayed placards and entered the well.

As the government had tabled the report and BJP member N Ravi Kumar had taken the names of a few Congress leaders allegedly involved in the scam, Opposition leader BK Hariprasad said while the report was not even shared with the members, how did a BJP member get the details, including names of those involved. He demanded an adjournment motion.

JDS LP leader SL Bhogegowda said they accepted the report, but said the government has failed to maintain its contents a secret. Protem Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure said no discussion will be allowed before the Q&A session. Later, again Hariprasad raised the matter. Malkapure directed the government to distribute a copy to each member.

As the chairman proceeded to take up the Bills, the Opposition demanded a discussion on the 40% commission allegation, which led to a pandemonium. Congress members entered the well holding placards against the government and were joined by JDS members while BJP members also displayed posters against the Congress. Amidst the chaos, four Bills were passed. As the Bills were passed, even the BJP members protested and the chairman adjourned the House sine die.

