Home States Karnataka

Cabinet expansion after discussion with top brass: Bommai

CM Bommai on Friday said the cabinet will be expanded soon after discussions with party central leaders.

Published: 24th September 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM Bommai on Friday said the cabinet will be expanded soon after discussions with party central leaders. He said the issue has already been brought to the notice of central leaders and they have assured him of finalising the names soon. They were waiting for the session to end and the exercise, he added. “The process will be completed within a few days after seeking permission from the central leadership,” he added. The exercise has been pending for a long time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp