Cabinet expansion after discussion with top brass: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM Bommai on Friday said the cabinet will be expanded soon after discussions with party central leaders. He said the issue has already been brought to the notice of central leaders and they have assured him of finalising the names soon. They were waiting for the session to end and the exercise, he added. “The process will be completed within a few days after seeking permission from the central leadership,” he added. The exercise has been pending for a long time.

