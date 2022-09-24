Home States Karnataka

Circle Inspector in Karnataka who went on ganja raid sustains grievous injuries

Sources in the police department said that the plan for the raid was hatched after a person selling ganja was caught by cops from the Mahagaon station in Kalaburagi district.

Published: 24th September 2022

By Express News Service

KALABURGI: Circle inspector of Kamalapaur police station Srimant Illal, who led a raid on ganja growing farmers at Taruri village of Ummarga Taluk of Maharashtra, sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to United Hospital in Kalaburgi on Saturday morning.

Northeast Range IGP Manish Kharbikar who spoke to The New Indian Express on Saturday said that Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has directed that the injured Circle Inspector Srimant Illala be airlifted and admitted to a hospital at Bengaluru or at Hyderabad if necessary. 

Srimant Illal

Srimant Ilall's blood pressure is fluctuating and doctors in attendance have said that only after his blood pressure turns normal can they decide on treating him in the same hospital or refer him to another hospital.

Sources in the police department said that the plan for the raid was hatched after a person selling ganja was caught by cops from the Mahagaon station in Kalaburagi district. The arrested man told them that he used to purchase ganja from Taruri in Maharashtra bordering Basavakalyan thanda.

A team of Mahagaon Police led by Circle Inspector Srimant Ilal went to Taruri village and a few of them went to Ummarga to inform local police and to bring more cops to Taruri.

Meanwhile, a gang of about 40 people pounced on Srimant Illal with lethal weapons. Illal suffered critical injuries on the face, chest and back. After the attack, the gang escaped. After their flight, the Maharashtra Police and Manthala police of Basavakalyan Taluk arrived at the spot and shifted Srimant Illal to Kalaburagi. He has been admitted to United Hospital of Kalaburagi at about 5.00 am.

Dr Sudarshan of United Hospital, who is looking after Illal, said his condition is critical and he is in an unconscious condition. SP Iha Pant visited the hospital.

