Congress has no moral right to talk about corruption: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai carried out a scathing attack on the Congress, which is running the ‘PayCM’ and ‘40% commission’ campaign against the BJP government, saying the party had no moral right to talk about corruption.

Speaking to media persons after the 10-day joint session of the State Legislature here on Friday, Bommai said the Congress had scams in each step. “The BJP had released a book on its (Congress’) corruption. Being corrupt, they are running a campaign against corruption. Let them do anything, ultimately truth will always triumph. It thinks that saying a lie repeatedly will become truth but people know the truth,” he said.

Terming the contractors’ association a Congress-sponsored association, Bommai said it had written the letter a year ago but had not provided even a piece of evidence.

Further, Bommai charged that Congress, instead of producing any proof, had indulged in making “hit and run” allegations. “ Siddaramaiah must say who has given 40% commission. We were ready to listen and hence sat in the House for the whole day. Seeing their behaviour today gave a feeling that there was no unanimity among them,” he added. He said the PSI recruitment scam raised by the Opposition has boomeranged on them. ‘Kai pe’ campaign by BJP The BJP is coming up with “Kai pe” campaign to counter ‘PayCM ‘ campaign.

