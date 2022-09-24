Cops arrest 15 PFI cadres in Karnataka for criminal conspiracy

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka police arrested 15 members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Friday under Sections 120B, 121, 121(a) and 153(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government of India, conspiracy to commit offences and promoting enmity among religious communities in the KG Halli case (328/22).

The arrested include Mansoor Ahmed and Nassir Pasha from Bengaluru, Mohiyuddin, Nawaz Kavoor and Ashraf Zokatte from Mangaluru city; Abdul Khader Puttu and Mohammed Tafasir from Dakshina Kannada, Shahid Khan from Shivamogga, Mohd Kalimullah from Mysuru, Sheikh Aijaz Ali from Kalaburagi, Imamuddin from Davangere, Abdul Aziz from Karwar and Mohd Fayaz from Koppal.

According to informed sources, two accused were detained in Delhi and Mallapuram in Kerala in the KG Halli case, and are being brought to Bengaluru. All the arrested were produced before the designated court in Bengaluru and remanded in 11 days police custody.

During raids at 18 places on Thursday, police reportedly seized Rs 19.5 lakh from Shivamogga, Rs 14.3 lakh from Kalaburagi and Rs 1 lakh from Davangere in cash, besides mobile phones, computers and other incriminating materials, sources said.

Bengaluru City Police on Wednesday registered an First Information Report (FIR) against 19 PFI members at KG Halli police station in Bengaluru East. Based on the FIR, police identified 19 suspects and picked up 15 for questioning. All the 15 were arrested.

The police operation against the PFI is being seen as part of the nationwide crackdown against PFI by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashatra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur, during which 45 senior PFI cadres, including seven from Karnataka, were arrested in five cases registered by the Central agency.

