JDS raises BMS Trust issue, demand Ashwath’s resignation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Assembly was adjourned sine die after a dharna by JDS MLAs, led by former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, demanding a probe against Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan for approving an amendment to change the Bengaluru-based BMS Educational Trust into a public entity from a private trust.

JDS members stormed into the well and demanded the resignation of the minister. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri adjourned the House and held a meeting with CM Basavaraj Bommai, Kumaraswamy and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah. But it did not arrive at any solution as the government was not ready for a probe.

When the House resumed, JDS MLAs continued their protest and the speaker adjourned it. Ashwath said the amendment was passed after the advocate-general’s opinion. There is no question of a probe. “Ragini, the wife of BS Narayan — the founder-donor-trustee, has won cases against the government in civil court, High Court and Supreme Court,” he justified.

Kumaraswamy on Thursday questioned the manner in which Dayanand Pai was appointed a lifetime Trustee. “Why did the minister appoint Dr A Khadar Pasha, a joint director, to probe the irregularities which helped Ragini and Pai to come to an understanding to share the professional course seats through an MoU,” he asked. “What is the conspiracy behind not acting on the letters of trustees who officiated on behalf of the government — IAS officer Dr N Manjula and retired IAS officer Madangopal, highlighting the irregularities in the Trust,” he tweeted.

None of BJP MLAs supported Ashwath. Former CM BS Yediyurappa, who was a signatory to the order granting approval to BMS trus, remained silent. Kumaraswamy said, “I will write to the PM furnishing all documents. A complaint will be lodged with Lokayukta.”

