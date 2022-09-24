Home States Karnataka

JDS raises BMS Trust issue, demand Ashwath’s resignation

Kumaraswamy on Thursday questioned the manner in which Dayanand Pai was appointed a lifetime Trustee.

Published: 24th September 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka IT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (File photo | EPS)

Karnataka IT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Assembly was adjourned sine die after a dharna by JDS MLAs, led by former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, demanding a probe against Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan for approving an amendment to change the Bengaluru-based BMS Educational Trust into a public entity from a private trust.

JDS members stormed into the well and demanded the resignation of the minister. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri adjourned the House and held a meeting with CM Basavaraj Bommai, Kumaraswamy and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah. But it did not arrive at any solution as the government was not ready for a probe.

When the House resumed, JDS MLAs continued their protest and the speaker adjourned it.  Ashwath said the amendment was passed after the advocate-general’s opinion. There is no question of a probe. “Ragini, the wife of BS Narayan — the founder-donor-trustee, has won cases against the government in civil court, High Court and Supreme Court,” he justified.

Kumaraswamy on Thursday questioned the manner in which Dayanand Pai was appointed a lifetime Trustee. “Why did the minister appoint Dr A Khadar Pasha, a joint director, to probe the irregularities which helped Ragini and Pai to come to an understanding to share the professional course seats through an MoU,” he asked. “What is the conspiracy behind not acting on the letters of trustees who officiated on behalf of the government — IAS officer Dr N Manjula and retired IAS officer Madangopal, highlighting the irregularities in the Trust,” he tweeted.

None of BJP MLAs  supported Ashwath. Former CM BS Yediyurappa, who was a signatory to the order granting approval to BMS trus, remained silent. Kumaraswamy said, “I will write to the PM furnishing all documents. A complaint will be lodged with Lokayukta.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Ashwath Narayan JDS
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp