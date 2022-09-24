Lessons of seven scholars to be dropped from Karnataka textbooks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Textbook Society (KTS) managing director Madegowda MP has passed an order and issued a circular to all the government, aided and unaided schools to drop the lessons of seven litterateurs/scholars from syllabus of Kannada textbooks of classes 6, 9 and 10 from the next academic year as they had written to state government withdrawing their permission publish their lessons in textbooks.

KTS MD has directed them to drop the lessons of: Devanur Mahadeva: “Edege bidda Akshara” lesson from Kannada first language textbook of class 10; Dr G Ramakrishna: “Bhagath Singh” lesson from first language Kannada textbook of class 10; Roopa Hassan: “Ammanaaguvedendare” poem from third language textbook of class 9; Eerappa M Kambali: “Heegondu top prayaana” lesson from third language textbook of class 10; Sathish Kulkarni: “Kattatheva naavu” poem from third language textbook of class 10; Sukanya Maaruthi: “Eni” poem from second language textbook of class 10; Dodda Hullooru Rukkoji Rao: “Dr Rajkumar” lesson from first language textbook of class 6.

BENGALURU: Karnataka Textbook Society (KTS) managing director Madegowda MP has passed an order and issued a circular to all the government, aided and unaided schools to drop the lessons of seven litterateurs/scholars from syllabus of Kannada textbooks of classes 6, 9 and 10 from the next academic year as they had written to state government withdrawing their permission publish their lessons in textbooks. KTS MD has directed them to drop the lessons of: Devanur Mahadeva: “Edege bidda Akshara” lesson from Kannada first language textbook of class 10; Dr G Ramakrishna: “Bhagath Singh” lesson from first language Kannada textbook of class 10; Roopa Hassan: “Ammanaaguvedendare” poem from third language textbook of class 9; Eerappa M Kambali: “Heegondu top prayaana” lesson from third language textbook of class 10; Sathish Kulkarni: “Kattatheva naavu” poem from third language textbook of class 10; Sukanya Maaruthi: “Eni” poem from second language textbook of class 10; Dodda Hullooru Rukkoji Rao: “Dr Rajkumar” lesson from first language textbook of class 6.