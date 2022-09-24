Shivamogga accused tried to push IS agenda: Police

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Two accused — Maaz Muneer Ahmad and Sayed Yaseen — arrested under UAPA in Shivamogga, were hatching a conspiracy to further the activities of the banned terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS), and to disturb unity, security and sovereignty of the country, the police claimed. Shivamogga Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad said on Friday that the accused had procured bomb-making materials from an e-commerce platform and local shops.

Since Yaseen is an electrical engineer, he knows how the relay circuit works and bought timer relay circuits from the e-commerce platform. The accused also procured two 9V batteries, switches, wires, matchboxes and other materials in Shivamogga.

The SP said the accused used the banks of Tunga river near Gurupura for trial blasts. Shariq had sent crypto-currencies to accused to make bombs. “After many trials, they wanted to carry out major bomb blasts against ‘non-believers’,” the SP said.

Several gadgets, including 14 mobile phones and two laptops, besides bomb making materials, were seized. The police said the motive of the accused came to light during their probe into the stabbing of a 20-yearold cloth shop worker on Independence Day.

Shivamogga attack: One still missing

The shop worker was stabbed following communal tension over a portrait of VD Savarkar in Shivamogga. The police had arrested four, including main accused Zabiulla. They said another accused Shariq Soppugudde, who is absconding, had a role in radicalising Zabiulla.

The SP said the two accused, along with Shariq, are members of ISIS’ Telegram official media channel, Al-Hayat. “When Shariq is arrested, we will know if the accused were in direct contact with ISIS or others Yaseen is studying electrical engineering and Maaz mechanical engineering. Shariq is a BCom dropout,” the SP said.

“Yaseen met Shariq through Maaz. Shariq would send PDFs, video and audio clips, and other content related to works of ISIS and other terror outfits through messenger apps to Yaseen.” He said the trio wanted to carry out terror attacks and had watched videos of bomb-making, poison manufacturing and of beheading. Prasad added that the accused were following GPS coordinates in forests to find a hideout after carrying out major blasts.

