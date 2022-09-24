Home States Karnataka

Shivamogga accused tried to push IS agenda: Police

Since Yaseen is an electrical engineer, he knows how the relay circuit works and bought timer relay circuits from the e-commerce platform.

Published: 24th September 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad. (Photo | LinkedIn)

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad. (Photo | LinkedIn)

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Two accused — Maaz Muneer Ahmad and Sayed Yaseen — arrested under UAPA in Shivamogga, were hatching a conspiracy to further the activities of the banned terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS), and to disturb unity, security and sovereignty of the country, the police claimed. Shivamogga Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad said on Friday that the accused had procured bomb-making materials from an e-commerce platform and local shops.

Since Yaseen is an electrical engineer, he knows how the relay circuit works and bought timer relay circuits from the e-commerce platform. The accused also procured two 9V batteries, switches, wires, matchboxes and other materials in Shivamogga.

The SP said the accused used the banks of Tunga river near Gurupura for trial blasts. Shariq had sent crypto-currencies to accused to make bombs. “After many trials, they wanted to carry out major bomb blasts against ‘non-believers’,” the SP said.

Several gadgets, including 14 mobile phones and two laptops, besides bomb making materials, were seized. The police said the motive of the accused came to light during their probe into the stabbing of a 20-yearold cloth shop worker on Independence Day.

Shivamogga attack: One still missing

The shop worker was stabbed following communal tension over a portrait of VD Savarkar in Shivamogga. The police had arrested four, including main accused Zabiulla. They said another accused Shariq Soppugudde, who is absconding, had a role in radicalising Zabiulla.

The SP said the two accused, along with Shariq, are members of ISIS’ Telegram official media channel, Al-Hayat. “When Shariq is arrested, we will know if the accused were in direct contact with ISIS or others Yaseen is studying electrical engineering and Maaz  mechanical engineering. Shariq is a BCom dropout,” the SP said.

“Yaseen met Shariq through Maaz. Shariq would send PDFs, video and audio clips, and other content related to works of ISIS and other terror outfits through messenger apps to Yaseen.” He said the trio wanted to carry out terror attacks and had watched videos of bomb-making, poison manufacturing and of beheading. Prasad added that the accused were following GPS coordinates in forests to find a hideout after carrying out major blasts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivamogga Islamic State PFI NIA
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp