Yogi Adityanath to open KR Pet Kumbh Mela in October

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, BJP is roping in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to strengthen its base in the state, especially in Old Mysuru and Bengaluru regions. Sports Minister Narayana Gowda has invited Yogi to his constituency KR Pet in Mandya district to inaugurate the Mahakumbh Mela at the confluence of the Cauvery, Hemavathi and Lakshmana Teertha rivers on October 16. Gowda was in UP recently to invite Yogi.

Yogi was in Bengaluru a few weeks ago to inaugurate the ‘Kshemavana’ of Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences at Nelamangala. With just a few months left for the Assembly elections, BJP is trying to fight off many controversies, including allegations of corruption and law and order issues. Over the last few weeks, several BJP central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president JP Nadda and other ministers have visited Karnataka to attend various government programmes.

BJP sources said Yogi is also expected to visit Karnataka almost every month over the next few months in the run-up to the 2023 polls. “He (Yogi) has a large number of followers here and it matters for BJP. Yogi has a charm and a pan-India image which will work in favour of the party in Karnataka,” a BJP source said. “It is not just Yogi’s speeches, but his development strategies, helped the party increase its tally in the 2022 UP polls. In Karnataka, after BS Yediyurappa stepped down as CM, the party is not sure about retaining its vote share in Karnataka,” the source added.

BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar said people are “inspired and influenced by Yogi”. “There is a demand from party workers as well as the public to invite him. He will come,” he added.

