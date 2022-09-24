Home States Karnataka

Yogi Adityanath to open KR Pet Kumbh Mela in October

BJP sources said Yogi is also expected to visit Karnataka almost every month over the next few months in the run-up to the 2023 polls.

Published: 24th September 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, BJP is roping in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to strengthen its base in the state, especially in Old Mysuru and Bengaluru regions. Sports Minister Narayana Gowda has invited Yogi to his constituency KR Pet in Mandya district to inaugurate the Mahakumbh Mela at the confluence of the Cauvery, Hemavathi and Lakshmana Teertha rivers on October 16. Gowda was in UP recently to invite Yogi.

Yogi was in Bengaluru a few weeks ago to inaugurate the ‘Kshemavana’ of Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences at Nelamangala. With just a few months left for the Assembly elections, BJP is trying to fight off many controversies, including allegations of corruption and law and order issues. Over the last few weeks, several BJP central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president JP Nadda and other ministers have visited Karnataka to attend various government programmes.

BJP sources said Yogi is also expected to visit Karnataka almost every month over the next few months in the run-up to the 2023 polls. “He (Yogi) has a large number of followers here and it matters for BJP. Yogi has a charm and a pan-India image which will work in favour of the party in Karnataka,” a BJP source said. “It is not just Yogi’s speeches, but his development strategies, helped the party increase its tally in the 2022 UP polls. In Karnataka, after BS Yediyurappa stepped down as CM, the party is not sure about retaining its vote share in Karnataka,” the source added.

BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar said people are “inspired and influenced by Yogi”. “There is a demand from party workers as well as the public to invite him. He will come,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Yogi Adityanath Karnataka elections KR Pet
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp