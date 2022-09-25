Home States Karnataka

Banks can’t confiscate farmers’ property anymore: Bommai

The government does not want the children to discontinue their education due to a lack of funds, while aiming to ensure their bright future.

Bommai speaks at the 30th remembrance day of Jagadguru Sri Shivakumara Shivacharya Swami of Sri Taralabalu at Sirigere village in Chitradurga on Saturday. BS Yediyurappa is also seen | Express

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that the state government would bring a suitable amendment to the existing rules, in a bid to end the practice of confiscation of properties of farmers by banks, through the issue of notices that too when the latter are facing a range of difficulties.

Addressing a gathering at the 30th remembrance day of Jagadguru Sri Shivakumara Shivacharya Swami of Sri Taralabalu, at a function organised by Sirigere Sri Taralabaalu Jagadguru Bruhanmutt here on Saturday, the CM said until now, banks used to serve notices to farmers for non-clearance of loans and attach their properties. By bringing an amendment to the present rules, the government would end the practice of confiscating farmers’ properties by banks, while allowing them to clear loans at ease.

The CM said he has formulated the Vidyanidhi scheme for the children of 14 lakh farmers and the same has now been extended to the children of agricultural labourers, weavers, fishermen, auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers. This scheme aims to provide employment to children through education.The government does not want the children to discontinue their education due to a lack of funds, while aiming to ensure their bright future.

Several programmes have been chalked out in all departments, including water resources. Despite giving zero per cent loans to farmers up to Rs 3 lakh, they continue to face problems due to nature’s wrath. This time around though, the state has received good rainfall, filling up water bodies for the next 2-3 years. But in some areas, flooding has negatively impacted farmers.

Meanwhile, Bommai said the declaration of the Upper Bhadra scheme as a national project is in its final stages. Once it receives Union Cabinet approval, Karnataka will get a grant of Rs 14,000 crore, which is enough to complete the project in time.

