Karnataka

Dalit man in Karnataka forcibly converted, circumcised, made to eat beef: Police

The accused also took the Dalit man to mosques in Tirupati and nearby areas where they taught him to learn Quran and offer prayers in an Islamic way, the police said.

Published: 25th September 2022 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

religion, conversion, religious symbols, prayer

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  A 26-year-old Dalit man from Mandya district has filed a complaint with the Hubballi police, alleging that he was forcibly converted by a group of people. The incident came to light after he was attacked, probably by members of the same group, the police said.

The group threatened to kill the victim, Shreedar Gangadhar from Maddur in Mandya district, if he approached the police, officials said. The case assumes significance as the Assembly passed the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill on Wednesday.

The victim came in contact with the main accused, Attavar Rehman (35) from Bengaluru, last year. Shreedar, who is working at a private firm, was in a financial crisis in May and contacted Rehman for help. Rehman promised to give him money and introduced him to another accused, Ajisab (50) from Dharwad district.

Shreedar was allegedly put in a small house at a burial ground at Banashankari in Bengaluru, where he was circumcised against his wish. He suffered injuries during the process, but was not allowed to go to a hospital. The other accused forced him to eat beef, made him pose with a firearm, and took photos.

The accused allegedly told Shreedar that he has to accept Islam, otherwise the photo would be shared with the police with a note that he was indulging in anti-national activities, the complaint stated. Shreedar was allegedly taken on a tour of mosques in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Andhra Pradesh.

TAGS
Dalits Conversion crimes against Dalits beef
